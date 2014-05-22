Here Is A Glimpse Of Mercedes' Mysterious New Supercar

To cheer up supercar fans mourning the demise of Mercedes’ beloved SLS AMG, the German auto giant has released the first official images of its replacement, the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT.

For the last year, pictures of camouflage-clad Mercedes-AMG GT prototypes have popped up various places on the internet, but this week’s release gives the public a preview, albeit a shadowy one, of the new supercar’s sheet metal. Mercedes has also posted a brief trailer (below) that gives a fleeting glimpse of the car in action.

Based on the photo and video, the GT seems to have retained many of its predecessor’s styling cues like a wide aggressive stance, a long sloping hood and short overhangs. However, there is no word yet as to whether the new GT will retain the SLS’s trademark gullwing doors.

Performance details for the latest supercar offering from Stuttgart have been few and far in between, but Auto Week reported that “AMG brass” said the GT would come with a 4-litre V-8 putting around 500 horsepower. Official pricing for the Mercedes-AMG GT have not been released, but it is expected to be around the $US160,000 mark when it debuts this fall, according to Auto Week.

Take a look at the Mercedes-AMG GT in action:

