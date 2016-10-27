Mercedes-Benz has a new BMW M5 fighter, and it's ready for action

On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz and its AMG performance division unveiled their latest offering — the E63. It is the latest entry in the German super-sedan arms race. When the E63 enters production, it will join a crowded field that includes such industry heavyweights as the BMW M5, Audi RS7, and Porsche Panamera Turbo.

The new super fast E-Class model will be offered in two variants: the standard E63 sedan and a “higher” performance E63 S. Both versions of the E63 sedan will be powered a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine.

“The new E63 models represent the biggest step forward we’ve ever taken from one generation to the next,” Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers said in a statement.

“Vehicle dynamics were especially important to us. At the start of the development process, we opted for a fully variable all-wheel drive system which, when combined with the advanced performance of the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, reaffirms our brand’s “Driving Performance” claim.”

The Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan will make its world debut at the 2016 LA Auto Show in November.

Here’s a closer look at the E63:

First and foremost, let's talk about performance. Mercedes-Benz Under the hood of both the E63 and the E63 S is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine mated to a 9-speed twin-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive. Mercedes-Benz In the E63, the V8 pumps out 563 horsepower, while the S variant kicks it up to an incredible 603 ponies. That's just three shy of what the Ferrari 488 GTB supercar brings to the party. Mercedes-Benz According to Mercedes, the fire-breathing E63 S can hit 60 mph from a standstill in a blistering 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 186 mph. At the same time, the 'tamer' E63 is can make the same acceleration run in a speedy 3.4 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. Mercedes-Benz In addition, the E63 is equipped with Mercedes' latest Drive Pilot semi-autonomous driving technology. Mercedes-Benz Styling wise, the E63 is differentiated from your run-of-the-mill E-Class sedan by a redesigned front grille, bumper, and splitter. Mercedes-Benz The rear-end design of the super-sedan features a partially integrated deck-lid spoiler and quad AMG exhausts. Mercedes-Benz Inside, the E63's cabin is punctuated by black nappa leather, blue mood lighting, and a bevy of AMG crests. Mercedes-Benz The sedan's center stack is dominated by a massive 12.3-inch, high-resolution screen running the latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz The AMG-branded front seats are highly bolstered for dynamic driving. Mercedes-Benz While the rear seats offer passengers a roomy and comfortable space to enjoy the speed. Mercedes-Benz When it arrives in US showrooms next summer, the Mercedes-AMG E63 will take on ... Mercedes-Benz ... BMW M5 ... BMW ... Audi RS7 and ... Audi ... Porsche Panamera Turbo. Mercedes-AMG has not released official pricing for the new E63 and E63 S sedans. Porsche

