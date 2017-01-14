Here's a first look at Mercedes' new 1,000 horsepower hybrid supercar

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT series sports car.

Mercedes-Benz and its AMG performance division announced on January 12 that it is set to introduce a new 1,000 horsepower hybrid hypercar.

With this development, the German automaker is set to join a very exclusive club.

Currently, the Holy Trinity of hybrid hypercars consists of the Ferrari LaFerrari, the McLaren P1, and the Porsche 918.

Few details are available on the new hypercar. However, Mercedes-AMG has hinted at an all-wheel-drive, mid-engine layout with electric motors powering the front wheels.

According to Mercedes-AMG, a lot of the engineering expertise from its all-conquering Formula One racing program will find its way into the road car.

“Offering unadulterated Formula 1 technology for the road, the hypercar is thus the first commercially available vehicle with F1 hybrid powertrain and road approval,” Mercedes-AMG wrote in a statement. “It marks the pinnacle of what is currently technologically feasible.”

In addition to blistering performance, Mercedes expects its new hybrid hypercar to deliver impressive fuel economy and low emissions.

It’s unclear when the hypercar will actually enter production. However, when it does, it will join the existing GT sports cars and more than 50 performance sedans, coupes, convertibles, and SUVs that bear the AMG badge.

