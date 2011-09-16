Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing upcycled from scrap is far from crap

From concepts cars, interiors concepts to limited edition luxury cars, the Frankfurt Motor Show this year has been full of surprises. And to keep the momentum German firm Giganten Aus Stahl has created a full-scale replica of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing” using scrap. Their other creations include replicas in full scale of thePorsche Spyder and “pre-war” Auto Union grand prix racer. If you see what you like, you can have it for keeps too!



As for prices, the Gullwing sports a price tag of €69,000 ($96,000), the Porsche is available for €39,000 ($54,000) and the Auto Union would cost you €54,000 ($75,000), respectively. Not bad as collectibles if you are an enthusiast. Click here andhere for details.

This Post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.