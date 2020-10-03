A rare 1957 Mercedes just auctioned for $1.15 million — see inside the pristinely restored icon

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of the most iconic cars the German automaker has ever made.

Recently, a 1957 300SL Gullwing sold for $US1.15 million on car auction website Bring a Trailer.

Between 2014 and 2016, it underwent a huge restoration. It looks pristine now.

Among Mercedes cars, the 300SL Gullwing is perhaps the most iconic. With a classic Mercedes front fascia and striking gull-wing doors, the 300SL represents some of the best of Mercedes design, ever. Examples of the car regularly fetch more than $US1 million, like this one from car auction website Bring a Trailer.

On September 25, this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing sold for $US1.152 million, according to its listing. Shipped from the Mercedes factory on February 22, 1957, the listing said it’s one of the 1,400 Gullwing coupes built over the course of three years of production.

Read on to learn more about it. Trust me â€” you’ll want to see this interior.

It had about 56,000 miles shown on its odometer.

It has a number-matching inline-six engine as well as a numbers-matching four-speed transmission — a term used in the business to denote authenticity.

A 2014-to-2016 restoration included an engine rebuild.

And just look at this interior!

During the restoration, the cabin got a re-upholstery.

The blue leather of the door sills, door panels, and bolsters looks great with the blue-on-grey plaid cloth seat covers.

There’s a Becker Mexico radio underneath the dash.

In 1957, that radio was a $US264 option. In today’s money, that’s $US2,441.93. Prices for high-end car stereos have stayed pretty consistent!

Back in the 1950s, an Austrian-born, New York-based luxury car importer named Max Hoffman pushed for the 300SL’s development.

He encouraged Mercedes to build a sports car that would be a hit with US buyers.

The eventual 300SL Gullwing wore design cues from Mercedes’ W194 race cars.

Including the striking gull-wing doors.

The 300SL Gullwing debuted at the 1954 New York Auto Show.

This particular example has 15-inch painted wheels from the factory.

The engine produces a factory-claimed 215 horsepower.

Whoever bought it truly got something special.

