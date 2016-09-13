Mercedes-AMG just teased a brand-new convertible sports car

Mercedes-AMG just teased an upcoming convertible sports car set to be unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. In the dimly lit teaser clip, the German automaker shows off the silhouette of what looks to be the drop top variant of its AMG GT sports car.

Mercedes-Benz and its AMG performance brand have yet to release any official details on the convertible GT, but it’s likely to share much of, if not, the complete powertrain of the coupe version.

The GT coupe, which was introduced in 2015, is powered by a two versions of AMG’s trusty 4.0 litre, bi-turbo V8 engine. The Coupe is offered in both 456 horsepower guise and in 503 horsepower form. According to Mercedes-AMG, the 456 horsepower variant is good for a 0 to 60 sprint in 3.9 seconds while the 503 horsepower car is good a 3.7 second run.

The AMG GT Coupe starts at $111,200 in the US.

The 2016 Paris Motor Show will be open to the public from October 1 through the 16th.

Coming soon. A video posted by Mercedes-AMG (@mercedesamg) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:01am PDT





