Mercedes may take on Ferrari with a new supercar

The AMG GT S, the current top of the Mercedes range.

Mercedes’ performance division is considering building a new supercar to compete with some of the best offerings from Ferrari and McLaren.

The company is mulling the introduction of a new dedicated AMG model, like the current GT coupe, that will be inspired by its Formula One team, British car publication AutoCar reported.

The team, currently running as Mercedes AMG Petronas, captured world titles during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and has already won the first three races of 2016. Much of this success has been attributed to their engine, a turbocharged V6 hybrid monster that remains unmatched by the likes of Ferrari, Renault, and Honda.

Autocar quoted one Mercedes official as saying that the team currently possesses the “most energy-dense hybrid pack in existence,” and that it was time the company employed that technology in road cars.

The car would compete with the Ferrari 488 GTB and the McLaren 650S, and return Mercedes to the segment it previously occupied with the SLS supercar, which ceased production in 2015.

It would also further capitalise on the success of the AMG brand, which doubled its sales from 32,000 in 2013 to 68,000 in 2015 with a range of new models.

