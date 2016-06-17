Mercedes AMG just teased an intriguing version of its fastest road car

Mercedes AMG A still from a video released by Mercedes teasing the new AMG GT R.

AMG, Mercedes’ in-house tuning department, teased on Wednesday a sportier version of its flagship grand tourer, the AMG GT and AMG GT S.

The new AMG GT R appears in a YouTube video that calls the car a “beast of the Green Hell,” referring to the nickname of the Nürburgring, the infamous German racetrack at which the AMG GT’s racing cousin, the AMG GT3, just captured the four top places in a 24 hour race last month.

The upcoming road car, which includes a very large, carbon fibre wing, is likely to be the most hardcore version yet. It may include an upgrade to the healthy 503 horsepower bi-turbo V8 engine offered in the AMG GT S, as well as some weight saving measures and upgrades to the suspension and brakes.

The car will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom on June 24th.

This is the base AMG GT. It is the successor to the SLS, another long-hooded, slung-back, high performance grand tourer. RideApart And its cousin, the AMG GT3, is a true, purpose-built race car currently taking the racing scene by storm ... Mercedes-Benz ... Mercedes has likely tried to draw some of the spirt of the GT3 racer into the road car. Mercedes AMG The interior does not look to be heavily changed, though those racing-style seats are new. Mercedes AMG The current models can also be equipped with a wing...but not one this big. Mercedes AMG The green colour matches the company's recent 'beast of the Green Monster' teasers, which refer to a nickname for the infamous Nurburgring racetrack. Mercedes AMG The AMG GT R will make its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 24th. Mercedes AMG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.