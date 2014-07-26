This Awesome Picture Shows Mercedes Putting Its Newest Engine Through Hell

Mercedes-AMG has finally revealed the engine that will power its much awaited GT Supercar:a brawny, 4.0 Litre 510 horsepower V8. The engine, known officially as the M178, features a pair of top-mounted turbochargers than enable it to churn out a more-than-respectable 480 lb./ft. of torque.

As with most engine manufacturers, Mercedes-AMG puts every new powerplant through a gruelling set of tests before it ever bolts one under the hood of a production car. The above photo shows the M178’s turbos and exhaust system glowing bright red from extreme heat as engineers push its performance boundaries.

Don’t try this at home.

