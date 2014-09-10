Mercedes-AMG's Sleek New Sports Car Is An Impressive High-Tech Throwback

Mercedes-Benz Taking aim at Porsche’s 911.

Mercedes-AMG finally unveiled its long-awaited GT sports car — and to say it’s impressive would be an understatement.

Over the past few months, Mercedes chose to preview the car’s engine, interior, and

silhouette. In staggered reveals like this, it’s easy for the hype to outshine the car itself.

But this didn’t happen with the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Instead of chasing Ferrari and Lamborghini’s glamorous hypercars, Mercedes has decided to take its SLS replacement in a decidedly different direction. By making a smaller, lighter, and more athletic car than the outgoing SLS, Mercedes-AMG has taken aim at Porsche’s vaunted 911 and Jaguar’s slick F-Type.

In addition to being six inches shorter, and 440 pounds lighter, the GT will be $US70,000 cheaper than the SLS, with starting price of $US129,000, reports Bloomberg.

