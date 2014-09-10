Mercedes-AMG's Sleek New Sports Car Is An Impressive High-Tech Throwback

Mercedes-AMG finally unveiled its long-awaited GT sports car — and to say it’s impressive would be an understatement.
Over the past few months, Mercedes chose to preview the car’s engine, interior, and
silhouette. In staggered reveals like this, it’s easy for the hype to outshine the car itself.
But this didn’t happen with the Mercedes-AMG GT.
Instead of chasing Ferrari and Lamborghini’s glamorous hypercars, Mercedes has decided to take its SLS replacement in a decidedly different direction. By making a smaller, lighter, and more athletic car than the outgoing SLS, Mercedes-AMG has taken aim at Porsche’s vaunted 911 and Jaguar’s slick F-Type.
In addition to being six inches shorter, and 440 pounds lighter, the GT will be $US70,000 cheaper than the SLS, with starting price of $US129,000, reports Bloomberg.
The GT will maintain the company's signature long-hood/short-tail proportions, which it shares with the SLS.
In fact, Gorden Wagener, Vice President of Design at Daimler AG, calls the new Mercedes-AMG GT a 'sports car in its purist form.'
He adds, 'Breathtaking proportions, powerfully sculpted surfaces and flowing lines turn the new AMG into a contemporary sports car which embodies the spirit of the glorious Mercedes sports cars.'
Its high performance LED headlights will also feature a pair of highly stylised LED 'eyebrow' daytime running lights.
However, as soon as you take a step back, it's clear the Mercedes-AMG GT is much smaller than the SLS it replaces.
Interestingly, the curves on this stylish coupe resemble the iconic Jaguar E-Type as much as the classic gullwing 300SL.
Don't let the sporting theme of the GT fool you -- it's still a Mercedes, with all of the fine leather and high tech you'd expect from the brand.
The redesigned interior features a massive waterfall central column in what the company call its 'aviation design theme.'
Both models will be mated to Mercedes' terrific Speedshift seven-speed gearbox, with fully adjustable shift modes.
With its wheels pushed to the far corners of the car and its engine mounted behind the front axle, the GT offers a balanced weight distribution.
Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a few months to get your hands on one. The GT S is set to launch in the US next spring. The base GT will follow in 2016.
