Mercedes just unleashed an 805-horsepower hybrid AMG super coupe

On Tuesday, Mercedes and its AMG performance division unleashed the stunning GT Concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The four-door concept car, clad in “Hot Red” livery, offers the public a sneak peek at an upcoming production model developed independently by AMG.

“With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers said in a statement.

True to four-door coupe proportions, the sleek body work of the GT Concept melds the fastback aesthetics of a sports car with the practicality of a sedan. In many respects, the GT Concept looks like a futuristic interpretation of the current production CLS. In fact, this may offer a hint at the next generation CLS that’s expected in the near future.

Peel back the stylish exterior and the GT Concept really starts to shine. Under the hood is a 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a Formula One derived AMG hybrid drive unit. In total, the combo produces an unbelievable 805 system horsepower.

The GT Concept’s 805 ponies run to all four wheels through Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring. According to Mercedes-AMG, the GT Concept is capable of hitting 60mph in less than three seconds — putting it squarely in the middle of supercar territory.

Stopping power is provided courtesy of AMG ceramic high-performance brakes while the road ahead is illuminated by nano active fibre lighting technology.

For the AMG division, the GT Concept follows on the heels of the SLS AMG supercar and the AMG GT sports car. In addition, Moers confirmed that the performance brand is going to unveil a new 1,000 horsepower hybrid hypercar later this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

