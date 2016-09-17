Mercedes just cut the roof off of its AMG GT sports car and the result is stunning

On Monday, Mercedes-AMG teased the public with a dimly lit video hinting at an upcoming convertible variant of its GT sports car. On Wednesday, Mercedes and its AMG performance brand have finally confirmed the existence of the shadowy drop top.

As it turns out, Mercedes will be introducing, not one, but two versions of the convertible called the GT Roadster, and the hotter GT C Roadster.

“With our two Roadster models, we are strategically expanding the AMG GT family by two exciting variants,” Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman, said in a statement.

But the main attraction here is the souped up GT C Roadster.

“With the AMG GT C Roadster, we are also introducing a new model variant to which we have transferred main performance-related components from our top sports car, the AMG GT R,” Moers added. “The result: a highly dynamic driving experience in a very exclusive ambience, coupled with that pure roadster feeling.”

The aluminium Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and GT C Roadsters are expected to reach US dealers in the second half of 2017. Official pricing has not yet been released.

Here’s a closer look at the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster.

On the outside, the new GT-C R Roadster maintains the coupe's long, muscular hood and AMG's signature 'Panamericana' front grille. Mercedes-Benz The GT C pulls in many of the styling cues and high performance features from the AMG GT R coupe introduced earlier this year. Mercedes-Benz This includes and an active air management system that uses electrically operated louvers mounted behind the front grille that balances the need to cool the engine versus improved aerodynamics. Mercedes-Benz In addition, the GT C Roadster boasts the GT R's active rear wheel steering system and AMG adaptive sport suspension. Mercedes-Benz Both of the AMG GT Roadsters are powered by a 4.0 litre, bi-turbo V8 engine. While the base Roadster has 469 horsepower under its hood, the hot GT C gets 550 rampaging Teutonic horses. Mercedes-Benz According to Mercedes-AMG, the GT Roadster is good for a 0 to 60 mph run in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 188 mph. Mercedes-Benz The higher grade GT C should be able to make the run to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 196 mph. Mercedes-Benz Inside the cabin, the AMG GT Roadster is cloaked in fine Nappa leather and is available with Mercedes' air scarf system that blows warm air on your neck when driving with the top down. Mercedes-Benz In addition, the Roadster also gets a high-end Burmester sound system, running through Mercedes' multimedia infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz Both are expected to make their official world debuts at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, which is open to the public from October 1 to 16th. Mercedes-Benz

