Mercedes' Latest High-Powered AMG Sedan Is 100% Attitude

Mercedes-AMG’s answer to BMW’s latest M3 sedan has arrived in the form of the C63 — and it’s pure, menacing attitude.

This week, the Affalterbach-based Mercedes performance division released the first pictures of the all-new C63 sports sedan. The company plans to formally introduce the model in a ceremony next month at the Paris Auto Show. In addition to the standard C63, the company will also offer a more powerful version called the C63 S.

The latest C-Class AMG pulls heavily from the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car introduced earlier this month and will adopt AMG’s new nomenclature.

“We are also marking the beginning of a new era with the new nomenclature. The successor to the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, will now be called the Mercedes-AMG C63,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers.

Official pricing for the C63 and C63 S has yet to be released, but the current C63 starts at around $US62,000. The duo is expected to hit dealerships in March of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.