Mercedes' Latest High-Powered AMG Sedan Is 100% Attitude

Mercedes-AMG’s answer to BMW’s latest M3 sedan has arrived in the form of the C63 — and it’s pure, menacing attitude.
This week, the Affalterbach-based Mercedes performance division released the first pictures of the all-new C63 sports sedan. The company plans to formally introduce the model in a ceremony next month at the Paris Auto Show. In addition to the standard C63, the company will also offer a more powerful version called the C63 S.
The latest C-Class AMG pulls heavily from the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car introduced earlier this month and will adopt AMG’s new nomenclature.
“We are also marking the beginning of a new era with the new nomenclature. The successor to the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, will now be called the Mercedes-AMG C63,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers.
Official pricing for the C63 and C63 S has yet to be released, but the current C63 starts at around $US62,000. The duo is expected to hit dealerships in March of 2015.
The all-new C63 will continue to adopt the style cues first seen in Mercedes' flagship S-Class sedan.
The C63's styling is dominated by a massive 3-pointed star emblem and an aggressive aero package. In fact, the new C-Class looks pretty much like a baby S-Class that's spent some time in the gym.
In its place is a 4 liter biturbo powerplant that's a close sibling to the one found in the Mercedes-AMG GT.
Both editions will hit 60 mph in about 4 seconds and have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.
Even better, AMG expects the new turbo engine to be 32% more fuel efficient than the outgoing 6.3 liter V8.
Enough with the technical stuff, check out this awesome interior! The center console is dominated by the Mercedes' signature floating display, controlled via touchpad inputs.
The highly-bolstered sports seats and ARTICO man-made leather interior can be fully customised to fit each buyer's taste.
