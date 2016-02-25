Mercedes-AMG has a new BMW M4 challenger

The new C43 Coupe is Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering in the battle for German coupe supremacy among BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

The stylish coupe continues the perpetual blood feud among Teutonic automotive titans.

With the-new generation 2017 C-Class Coupe set to hit showrooms this spring, Mercedes now has a rival for the BMW M4 and Audi S5.

“The extension of the C-Class family to include the new C43 Coupe is another component in our growth strategy,” Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers said in a statement.

“It not only enriches the wide line-up of the C-Class family, but also starts the introduction of a whole series of new ’43’ models this year.”

The C43 Coupe is powered by 3.0-litre biturbo V6 engine that pumps out 362 horsepower and 384 lbs. ft. of torque. The biturbo engine is paired with Mercedes’ fast-shifting 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission.

According to Mercedes-AMG, this help the coupe to a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The C43 matches up well with the Audi S5 333 horsepower and claim 4.9 second 0-60 time. Audi no longer sells its high power 450 horsepower Audi RS5 in the US.

However, the C43 falls slightly short of the current generation BMW M4’s 425 horsepower and claim 4.1 second 0-60 time.

The C43 Coupe is expected to replace the outgoing C63 AMG Coupe and joins the C300 coupe in Mercedes’ lineup. However, it is possible the C43 Coupe could get future reinforcements. Mercedes-AMG currently offers the C-Class sedan in a C-63 S AMG sedan with a 501-horsepower, 4.0-litre, biturbo V8 engine. It would not be a stretch for the AMG to drop in the V8 bruiser into the coupe body.

Mercedes-AMG has not revealed official pricing and when the C43 Coupe will hit US showroom.

