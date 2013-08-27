Mercedes 'Not Amused' With Spec Ad Showing A C-Class Running Over Young Adolf Hitler

Mercedes is “not amused” with an “inappropriate” viral student spec ad that shows a C-Class stalking a young Hitler through the streets of Austria before running the boy over.

The copy reads “detects dangers before they come up” over the voice of Hitler’s mother screaming “Adolf!”

Filmmakers Tobia Haase, Jan Mettler and Lydia Lohse thought the spec work took an interesting look at what would happen if machines had souls, but a miffed Mercedes made the filmmakers add the disclaimer that it had nothing to do with the carmaker.

The spec ad has racked up 1.2 million views since being post last Friday.

