Two Staples Of New York Nightlife Are Shutting Their Doors For Good

We just learned that two longtime staples of the New York nightlife scene, MercBar and Pastis, are slated to shut their doors for good.

Trendy SoHo lounge MercBar opened its red doors two decades ago, and has been a go-to spot for the fashion- and after-work crowds ever since. Owner John McDonald told The Wall Street Journal the bar’s last day in operation was Monday, Sept. 30.

It did not close for lack of popularity: The building is in need of repairs, and after 20 years in business, “I just had to pick a day,” McDonald said.

Pastis, the perennially packed French bistro in the Meatpacking District, will also shutter after 15 years in existence, according to Crain’s.

The restaurant filed a notice with the state Department of Labour stating it would lay off all 200 of its employees on Jan. 1, 2014, and giving the reason as financial, Crain’s reported.

Pastis was the brainchild of restaurateur Keith McNally, who also operates Balthazar, Minetta Tavern, and Pulino’s, among other trendy New York eateries.

In April, it was reported that the restaurant would close for nine months for construction. McNally is reportedly negotiating for the space when it reopens in 2015, but no deal has been finalised, according to Crain’s.

We’ll miss these two icons of New York nightlife, but hopefully new and exciting spots will take their places.

