Meow Mix Ad Legend Della Femina Says Reality More Outrageous Than "Mad Men"

As the head of his own ad firm in 1972, Jerry Della Femina was in the middle of recording a cat eating its food. The cat began to choke, but instead of throwing away the footage Della Femina decided to turn it into the most well-known cat food commercial of all-time. Just like a basic “Mad Men” episode.



On Bloomberg this morning, Della Femina, CEO and Executive Creative Director of DFJP Advertising, enlightened the “Mad Men”-glazed world with his own take on the ad business:

– Ad agencies are receiving far less returns from their clients

– Industry wars are revenue generators for ad agencies, but somehow peace has been made

– The internet is now the place to be to make money: “Every client now starts a meeting by saying they want something to get people to their website.”





