Menzie Chinn Explains Why China Must Move Now To Avert An Economic Crisis

Gregory White
china chess

Photo: ap

China needs to take action now in order to stem the emerging global currency conflict, according to presentation Menzie D. Chinn of Wisconsin University made to the IMF.Chinn’s arguments focus on what many are calling for in China: a move towards domestic consumption in order to overcome declining export demand.

But his approach is different in that Chinn argues action is needed now, and that China can no longer be cautious in its currency actions because the conflict over the yuan is heating up.

Chinn’s presentation does well to explain the currency export imbalance, and how China can move to spur domestic demand and reshape its economy.

Right now, China appears to be clinging to its old regime. It needs to take a big step towards a middle ground, growing its domestic market while continuing its massive urbanization project.

Source: IMF

China's current strategy is at an end.

Source: IMF

It was all about growing exports.

Source: IMF

Export demand is no longer there.

Source: IMF

Exports can no longer be relied on.

Source: IMF

With advanced economies slowing down...

Source: IMF

China needs to change its approach.

Source: IMF

Currency appreciation could hit exports hard.

Source: IMF

It's about more than the dollar.

Source: IMF

A turn towards domestic consumer spending may be needed.

Source: IMF

Caution right now might be a bad, rather than a good thing.

Source: IMF

That caution is causing conflict.

Source: IMF

China has to move in this direction, now.

Source: IMF

