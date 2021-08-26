Menulog has filed documents with the Fair Work Commission seeking a new industry award covering delivery platform riders.

The proposed award would reportedly offer a rock-bottom minimum wage and set hours, with the flexibility to take on extra deliveries.

Menulog has broken with competitors like Uber Eats and Deliveroo, who say the independent contractor model is appropriate for the sector.

Food delivery platform Menulog has outlined its vision for a new industry award, combining employee entitlements like a minimum wage with the flexibility for workers to accept extra gigs.

But before Australia’s rideshare workers gain new workplace protections, the Fair Work Commission must first determine if those workers are already covered by existing industry awards.

Menulog distanced itself from rivals including Uber Eats and Deliveroo earlier this year when it declared it would temporarily consider some Sydney riders as employees instead of independent contractors.

The move followed the deaths of several Sydney delivery riders from across the sector in a matter of months, leading unions and advocates to call for improved conditions and fewer incentives to rush deliveries.

When the trial was announced, Menulog CEO Morten Belling said the company had a “moral imperative” to transition its riders into full employment, providing them with a guaranteed minimum wage, annual leave, and superannuation.

Documents submitted to the Fair Work Commission show Menulog is calling for a new industry award for the sector, accommodating those protections and set work hours while maintaining some of the flexibility currently offered to delivery riders.

Menulog contests the notion that delivery riders would already be covered by the Fast Food Industry Award and the Road Transport and Distribution Award.

The firm also suggests riders should not be included in the catch-all Miscellaneous Award.

Before any new award is established, the Fair Work Commission must also determine if existing awards cannot be amended.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Menulog has called for its proposed award to offer employees $20.33 an hour, the nation’s lowest possible minimum wage.

That rate puts the proposed award below both the fast food and road transport awards.

Uber this year stated that Sydney riders earned an average of $21.55 an hour after costs, with those readings taken during peak meal times.

But the Transport Workers Union, which has long demanded further protections for delivery riders, say independent contractors can realistically expect to earn an average of $10 an hour after costs.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Belling said the proposed award would also allow employees to pick up extra deliveries at their own discretion.

Competitors have long argued that the independent contractor model is fit for the sector, saying workers enjoyed the flexibility to accept or turn down deliveries, and the capacity to “multi-app”. or work for several delivery platforms at the same time.

The Transport Workers Union has reportedly been in communication with Menulog regarding its proposal, but maintained the current road transport award may be fit for purpose.

The push for a new award comes after a Senate committee handed down 15 recommendations it hoped would make gig work safer for “vulnerable” workers.

The Fair Work Commission will accept submissions from interested parties until Monday, 29 November, with the matter set for an oral hearing on Monday, 6 December.