Meet Menucher Menuchehry, The Latest "Expert" To Be Named In The Insider Trading Scandal

Menucher Menuchehry, the latest consultant whose name has emerged in the government’s insider trading probe, is a 41-year-old employee of Marvell, a fabless semi-conductor manufacturing firm, and a consultant to Gerson Lehrman.



The FBI may or may not suspect that Menuchehry provided sensitive information to Diamondback Capital Management, a Gerson client, because the Journal, where the news is reported, at once says:

The consultant, an employee of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., provided information about the technology industry to a Gerson client, Diamondback.

And at another time, after identifying Menuchehry as the consultant, says:

It isn’t known whether authorities suspect Mr. Menuchehry passed inside information to any fund.

So, that’s a little contradictory.

But here’s one thing to take away from what we’re learning about these experts or consultants. They’re all great, friendly guys who people want to hang out with.

When he appeared on CNBC, John Kinnucan, the hero who didn’t wear a wire for the FBI and warned his clients, seemed like just about the coolest guy on the planet, Primary Global raved that their employee, Don Chu, was a fun guy to travel with “on the highways and byways of Taiwan), and Menuchehry is apparently one of the “nicest” guys out there.

Here’s what his friends say about him:

“He was a great team lead, an excellent engineer and the nicest guy you could work with.” – Simon at Mahi Networks

“Excellent engineer and a great team lead. His attention to engineering and planning details and team dynamics resulted in very high quality projects and motivated team environments. His crisp and clear communication skills further his technical skills and play a critical role in his leadership style.” – Vikas at Mahi Networks

We can’t say anything about his engineering or leadership skills – he’s not on the masthead of “leaders” at the 5,000-employee firm Marvell – but Menuchehry is the latest charismatic “expert” on semiconductors. Don Chu had connections in the same area.

