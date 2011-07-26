West Virginia 72-Year-Old Repels Home Invasion With Butcher Knife, 9-millimetre And Shotgun

Photo: WSAZ Video

At noon Saturday, 72 year old Menuard Frazier’s home was invaded by three men who beat him and tied him up while they robbed his residence.According to WSAZ, the three men knocked and asked the retiree to use the phone. As he led them to the kitchen, they jumped him, tied his legs up and put a sheet over his head.



When the crew left, Frazier dragged himself to the kitchen, got a butcher knife and cut himself free.

After grabbing his 9-millimetre automatic pistol he spotted the thieves making their way back across his yard from robbing his son’s home, and they opened up with weapons they’d stolen from the younger Frazier’s house.

Frazier returned fire as the trio rushed to their pick-up for a get away.

Moving out of pistol range, Frazier dumped the 9-millimetre and grabbed a Remington 1100 auto-loading, tactical shotgun and emptied that into the back of the truck.

An angry Frazier told police: “I ran out on the porch with an 11-hundred automatic and emptied it as they drove across the creek down here,” he said. “I did my best to kill everyone of them.”

West Virginia State Police continue to look for an older model Chevy S-10 riddled by shotgun blasts.

