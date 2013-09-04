Mentos Completely Changed Its Jingle [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

McKinney updated the Mentos jingle for its first commercial since taking over the account from the Martin Agency

Dannon is coming back to the Super Bowl with an ad to promote its Oikos Greek yogurt. The company says it does not know whether the ad will include actor John Stamos, who appeared in its Super Bowl commercial in 2012.

Deutsch LA hired Arnold’s Pete Favat to be its chief creative officer. During his 14 years at Arnold, Favat spent time working on the Volkswagen account, which now belongs to Deutsch.

Land Rover is unveiling a major integrated campaign that will feature television spots and an online game. The campaign, run by Y&R, Wunderman, and Mindshare, will promote the Land Rover’s off-roading capabilities.

Vimeo is partnering with the Toronto Film Festival to offer entrants $US1.5 million in financing.

Petco is rolling out a $US15 million “brand transformation” with new ads highlighting the bond between pets and their owners. Redscout and Vitro worked on the campaign.

Digiday looks at Bloomberg News‘ success with online video.

Vevo hired Nielsen executive Jonathan Carson to be its first revenue chief.

News Corporation sold 33 local publications to a private equity and hedge fund firm.

OMD’s U.S. CEO Alan Cohen is leaving to start Giant Spoon, a new agency backed by Omnicom, OMD’s parent company. Cohen’s spot will be filled by Monica Karo, the U.S. CEO at fellow Omnicom agency PHD. Karo’s old job will be filled by Robert Habeck, executive director of global accounts for Omnicom Media Group.

