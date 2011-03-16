Mentoring – A Strategic Approach To Retention And Recruitment

There are days when I likely sound like a broken record – repeating the same message over and over again. If I wasn’t concerned about what the future holds, then I might be inclined to agree with you. organisations are not taking succession planning seriously and that is going to be a “big problem” for all of us. The looming talent shortage is going to be yet another huge challenge. If you leave succession planning until the last day, then you may not have the talent to assume those key roles in the organisation. If you are a family owned business or fit into the small to medium sized business category you may be having a “going out of business sale” sooner than you think. To make our lives even more interesting it will become very soon an employee’s market where they will have the ability to pick and choose where they want to be and to change their minds when they want to. This will make recruiting and retaining two of the biggest challenges facing the majority of organisations world-wide.



What can we do to ensure that once we find those valued resources that we can keep them in our organisations? I have done a lot of research and I have worked with a lot of young professionals the past few years. The message that they are sending is very clear! They like to work with a mentor and to develop that relationship with that mentor. They want to grow continuously on a personal and professional basis. So are you ready to take on the challenge of mentoring our future leaders of tomorrow? Are you ready to help them grow personally and professionally? I was at a networking event not too long ago and raised the concept of mentoring involving the two streams, personal and professional growth. There was some obvious discomfort in the room on having to delve into the personal side of things. So here is some insight into mentoring that I would like to share.

Mentoring is all about the relationship. There needs to be a trusting relationship in place in order to facilitate the personal and professional growth. Both parties need to feel that they can share whatever they are comfortable sharing in order to get the best results from the relationship. I have found that if I establish the ground rules early, we typically have an awesome relationship and we see lots of growth taking place. The transformation that I have seen in some of the young professionals that I work with is unbelievable. Professional growth is driven by personal growth. You will not have much success in achieving professional growth if there is no alignment in the personal space.

organisations that put into place a mentoring culture will have little difficulty in attracting quality young professionals to their organisation. Providing these young professionals with a mentor who is focused on their personal and professional growth will ensure that these young professionals will stay with your organisation for a long time. One of the young professionals that I am working with is with a large organisation that does the right things when it comes to their people. There is little doubt in my mind that attracting and retaining are first and foremost in their minds and their retention numbers would support that. They too have a mentoring culture and are always looking for ways to improve that culture.

If your organisation is strategically looking at the future and understands the challenges resourcing is going to play, then it’s time for you to establish a mentoring culture. Select your mentors carefully as they will determine success or failure. Provide your mentors with training to ensure that they help our future leaders of tomorrow grow personally and professionally. The time you invest in developing a mentoring culture will provide your organisation with a great return on your investment and position your organisation as an employer of choice!

