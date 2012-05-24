Life Is Hard For The 1.3 Million Mental Patients Behind Bars In The US

Photo: YouTube

There are 1.25 million mentally ill inmates in the U.S. justice system, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics. That’s compared to only 40,000 in mental hospitals. “This is a huge problem with an unequipped system serving everyone from the mildly ill to the psychotic,” Jamie Fellner, director of Human Rights Watch, told us. “The justice system today is functioning as a mental health facility.”



The rate of reported mental health disorders in the state prison population is five times greater (56.2 per cent) than in the general adult population (11 per cent), according to Human Rights Watch.

The prisoners are overmedicated and denied access to therapy. Because they often don’t vote or have money, politicians rarely take up their cause.

The Al Jazeera show “Fault Lines” went behind the scenes to prison mental wards in 2009. They found that mentally ill people are thrown into prison because there’s nowhere else to put them. Once there, they face a living hell of violence and confinement. We’ve highlighted some poignant moments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.