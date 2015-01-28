If You Think You Can't Afford To Save Money, Read This

Sarah Schmalbruch

Whether for retirement or investing, it’s one of the most common and basic pieces of money advice out there: Save.

So why is it so hard?

According to Ellen Rogin and Lisa Kueng, authors of “Picture Your Prosperity: Smart Money Moves to Turn Your Vision into Reality,” it’s because saving money can feel like losing money.

“When you start a savings plan — even if it’s for a very exciting reason, like a Hawaii trip — it can feel like you’re losing money,” Rogin and Kueng write. “And we all hate to lose money.”

But, the authors say, you can turn your thinking around with a simple mental trick.

“Picture Your Prosperity” cites a public opinion survey that asked one group of people if they thought they could save 20% of their income. Only half the group said yes.

The second group of people were asked if they thought they could live on 80% of their income — the same question, just phrased differently. This time, nearly 80% of those surveyed said yes.

The authors don’t explicity recommend saving 20%. They recommend saving in general terms, but the exact amount depends on your personal situation.

Here’s how Rogin and Kueng interpret the study’s results. They write:

These results don’t make any logical sense. But it makes intuitive sense because of the way many of us view money. To redirect 20% of your cash flow into savings somehow feels as though you’re losing it.

Living on 80% of your income may be an initial adjustment, but ultimately doesn’t seem so much like a loss — it’s simply what is available, and focuses on what you do have, not on what you don’t have.

Focusing on the money you have over the money you don’t seems obvious — and easier said than done.

One trick to make this easier is to automate your savings. A quick phone call or visit to your bank’s website can usually arrange a transfer of your chosen amount of money from your checking account to savings the day your paycheck hits.

Out of sight, out of mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.