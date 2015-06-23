The Internet's hottest fashion blogger is a dog, and he's teaching men how to dress

In the winter of 2013, David Fung and his wife Yena Kim drove up from New York to the Catskills for a weekend with Bodhi, their charismatic Shiba Inu.

Like pet owners are known to do, they dressed him up — cardigan sweater, shirt, and tie.

Just like that, a menswear icon was born.

