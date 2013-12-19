7 Smart Winter Grooming Hacks For Men

Winter is an awful time for skin and hair.

Lips get chapped, skin breaks out, and hair becomes static-y as it adjusts to the changing temperature and humidity.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are seven simple beauty hacks that every guy should know.

Even better, they all use common household products, so even if you don’t end up liking one of the tricks at least you didn’t spend $US50 on a cream.

1. Redness-reducing eye drops will make pimples less red.

So you’re not supposed to pop pimples, but they’re hard to ignore. If you do and the area becomes red and irritated before a big date or meeting, rub some redness-reducing eye drops on the area.

The drops contain tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride, which helps get rid of redness fast. Just put some on a Q-Tip and apply it to the pimple.

2. Dryer sheets fight hair static.

In the winter, it’s not uncommon for people with fine hair to get static cling because of the dry air. One way to fight it is with a balm or hair gel, but if you’re not into that sort of look (or ran out of product), you can also just take a dryer sheet and rub it onto your hair and brush. Easy.

Flickr/Pseph

3. Calamine lotion is an awesome spot treatment.

For those just on the verge of getting a huge pimple, rub some calamine lotion onto the area. It’s ridiculously cheap, and dries up cystic acne very quickly (though it will dry out your skin too, so just make sure to moisturize after taking it off).

4. Keep lips soft with a homemade sugar scrub.

If you’re not using lip balm regularly — and sometimes even if you are — lips have a tendency to get chapped in the winter. Mix some olive oil with sugar (you can also use honey and sugar) in a small bowl to create a scrub, and gently massage it into your lips.

Rinse off with warm water and finish with your favourite lip balm.

5. Moisturize your neck, hands, and face with virgin coconut oil.

Coconut oil has become the go-to product for beauty, health, and wellness enthusiasts. It’s an amazing body lotion because it seals in natural moisture, and is naturally antibacterial and antifungal. Plus it smells amazing.

You’ll usually find the unrefined virgin variety in health food stores like Whole Foods (look in the cooking section) — just make sure it’s not hydrogenated, bleached, refined, or deodorized. We recommend Dr. Bronner’s.

Flickr/katzenfinch

6. Put a cold pack on your face to de-puff tired eyes.

When you haven’t gotten enough sleep (or your face is puffy from drinking all night at a holiday party), wake up a little earlier than usual and put a cold pack over your eyes for 5-10 minutes. The cold will de-puff your face, and help you look more alert than you actually feel.

7. Exfoliate dead skin away with baking soda.

The number one reason your face can look haggard during the winter is because of all the dead skin cells that accumulate. To make your skin look fresh, you should scrub your face with an exfoliant, such as baking soda.

It’s coarse, but not too coarse, so it will get rid of the top layer of dead skin cells without irritating skin. Combine a teaspoon of baking soda with water and massage into skin before rinsing off with warm water. And don’t forget to moisturize afterwards.

