10 Items Every Guy Needs To Stay Stylish This Winter

Photo: Ysbrand Cosijn / Shutterstock.com
While it may be cold, wet, and slushy outside, winter is no excuse to dress poorly.If you arm yourself with the right accessories and clothing, you can take on the elements while still maintaining your style.
From touchscreen leather gloves to fitted overcoats, we’ve found 10 things all guys need to stay warm, dry, and stylish this winter.
All men need an elegant wool coat that fits properly.
This black wool 'The Task' coat from Boss is slim and tapered with nice details like a subtle checked pattern under the collar. Pop the collar for extra style points.
Price: $399
When the weather is so nasty that your wool overcoat won't cut it, you'll need an all-weather down parka.
The Canada Goose 'Chilliwack' down bomber jacket has genuine coyote trim, fleece-lined pockets, and a front storm flap for extra protection from the wind.
It's pricey, but worth it.
Price: $595 at Nordstrom
Layer a down vest on top of a long sleeve shirt or sweater and you get a hip look that will also keep you warm.
The Canada Goose Men's Hybridge Lite Vest has a slim tailored fit that will flatter your frame -- no matter how many layers you pile on.
Price: $325 on Amazon
Winter means donning a cap every time you set foot outside, and you're entitled to a fresh hat this season.
The Polo Ralph Lauren 'Classic Lux' Merino Wool Knit Cap is a classic winter hat that's made from Merino wool.
Price: $28 at Nordstrom
Burberry is synonymous with classic luxury. A cashmere Burberry scarf is both warm and elegant and will make a statement for years to come.
Price: $395 at Nordstrom
Every man needs a pair of nice leather gloves. They're chic, masculine, and warm.
The Men's Touchscreen Casual Leather Gloves from L.L. Bean allow you to use your iPhone while still wearing the gloves. They're also attractive and warm (they're lined with fleece).
Price: $59.95 on L.L. Bean
Treat yourself to a pair of soft, warm cashmere socks this winter. Your feet will thank you.
Price: $39 on Amazon
Battle the elements with a pair of rugged winter work boots.
The Timberland Rime Ridge Duck Boots will keep you dry (they're waterproof), warm (they're lined with fleece), and stable (they have a solid rubber sole) as you trudge through sleet, snow, or rain to get to work.
Price: $92 on Zappos
A tweed jacket is a staple winter item.
The two-button J. Crew Ludlow sport coat in charcoal grey, made from Colburn English wool tweed, is a versatile piece that you'll be able to wear to work or a dinner date.
Price: $298 at J. Crew
Half- or quarter-zip sweaters are great because you can wear them casually on the weekends with a T-shirt and jeans or dress them up for work with dress pants and a button-down shirt.
The Toscano merino wool blend quarter zip sweater is a sporty, stylish choice.
Price: $49 on Nordstrom
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.