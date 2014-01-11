11 Accessories Every Guy Needs To Survive This Winter In Style

Thanks to the “polar vortex,” temperatures in cities across the U.S. plunged into the single digits with some insane wind chills up to 59 degrees below zero.
And even as the Arctic loosens its grip on the U.S., we’re still squarely in the middle of winter. That means the hats, scarves, and gloves will be sticking around for a while.
So we put together a list of the 11 must-have accessories for men this season, from a hat with built-in headphones to a pair of sunglasses perfect for a day out in the snow.
LL Bean's Windstopper has enough strength to withstand Chicago winters, keeping guys warm in up to 40 degrees below zero. It's packed with down at a higher density than most mummy sleeping bags, specially designed for outdoor enthusiasts.
Besides the impressive functionality, the Windstopper isn't as stiff or bulky as previous incarnations of the super-warm jacket, and fits the body well. You'll be warm and look great.
Price: $269
The real struggle is staying cozy outdoors, but sometimes the office can get chilly, too.
Instead of wearing 10 sweaters to work, invest in a classic tweed sports coat, like this one from J. Crew. Tweed looks smart and distinguished while the heavier fabric serves as an extra-warm winter layer.
Price: $348
Leather gloves always look chic. But being a professional often means staying connected with work and colleagues on your phone.
With these leather texting gloves from LL Bean, you'll benefit from the style as well as the technology that allows you to work on your phone without taking those gloves off.
Price: $59
During the winter, phones need to be kept warm, since they often perform at subpar levels when the temperature dips below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold temperatures also cause the battery to drain faster.
Salt Cases was the first company to produce thermally protective iPhone cases using a layering system that maintains the device's starting temperature. They also have tablet and computer versions.
Price: $64.99 for an iPhone case
Science tell us that thick wool socks will keep your feet the warmest in winter, but they don't always go well with a suit at the office.
Cashmere socks are a stylish substitute that will fit in your dress shoes. The thin wool comes from cashmere goats instead of sheep, and provides tight insulation to keep the winter chill out.
Price: $32
If you think cashmere feels good on your feet, wait until you try it around your neck and shoulders.
From Burberry's Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014 collection, the blanket scarf hails from Scotland and is made of lambswool and cashmere. It's inspired by traditional equestrian blankets and will keep you extra covered in cold weather -- either as a blanket or a thick scarf.
Price: $1,495
The wingtip is a classic shoe that looks great with all levels of business dress. Cole Haan's winter wingtip has a thicker base than most dress shoes plus a deep tread to accommodate walking in inclement winter weather.
The leather is stiff and hugs the foot, so it's recommended to buy a half-size bigger than normal.
Price: $129
The worst kind of winter weather is snowy rain, which turns the streets into slushy and slippery death traps and gets you all wet (and even colder than before).
Stay dry with a heavy-duty umbrella, like this MoMA design. It even has a blue sky underneath so you can remember that sunnier -- and warmer -- days are ahead.
Price: $48
A simple fleece hat will protect you from the winter wind, and easily folds up into a jacket pocket or briefcase. This tech winter hat makes the commute to work even more convenient with built-in headphones.
And if hats aren't really your style, there's also a selection of ear warmers with built-in headphones.
Price: $24
You're actually exposed to twice as many UV rays in the winter as you are in the summer thanks to sunlight reflecting off snow and ice.
These Gucci sunglasses from the Autumn/Winter 2014 line make aviators with thicker frames above the reflective lenses, giving them a Post-War ski resort feel.
Price: $345
Layering is the best way to survive very cold weather. Under Armour has perfected long johns enough to make them a staple in any guy's wardrobe.
The long underwear (which also come in black) feature negative grids cut into the material that trap heat close to the body. They're also ultra slim so they won't show beneath a pair of pants.
Price: $53
