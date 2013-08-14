Men's Wearhouse's First New Ad Without George Zimmer Is Really Sleazy

Although
Men’s Wearhouse already ran a charity commercial that edited out fired founder George Zimmer— risking a $US250,000 contractual penalty for
notusing Zimmer — it just released its first brand-new ad since his departure from the company.
The slogan that replaces the iconic “You’re going to like the way you look, I guarantee it” tagline is “For 40 years we’ve been helping men dress like gentlemen.”
The irony? The dude starring in the 30-second spot is a total sleaze.
It shows him walking down the street in various, decade-appropriate suits. And every time he passes a beautiful woman — one is wearing a school girl outfit — he spins around to ogle them. A Men’s Wearhouse employee gives an approving nod to each scene.
(Note: Women do not tend to find that behaviour overwhelmingly gentlemanly.)
Watch the ad, made by LA-based Phenomenon agency, below:
