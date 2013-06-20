Men's Wearhouse Mysteriously Fires CEO And Founder

Men’s Wearhouse has fired George Zimmer, the man who founded the brand 40 years ago.



Shares are down on the news.

Most people know Zimmer from the “You’re gonna like the way you look” commercials he starred in.

The company’s statement was icy and didn’t indicate whether Zimmer would have any power going forward:

“The Board expects to discuss with Mr. Zimmer the extent, if any, and terms of his ongoing relationship with the Company,” Men’s Wearhouse said in the statement.

The reason for his firing is unclear. Shares are actually up over the past year, and the company just announced last week that first-quarter profit increased by a whopping 23%.

In memory of Zimmer’s time at Men’s Wearhouse, here is one of his commercials:

