Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank parent is planning to close 100 stores imminently in bankruptcy. See if your local store is on the list.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 64 Jos. A. Bank stores are slated to close.

Tailored Brands could close up to 500 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy.

The company owns Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G Fashion Superstore.

In a court filing on Sunday, Tailored Brands revealed a list of the first 100 stores it plans to close.

Tailored Brands, owner of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G Fashion Superstore, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

It had announced in July that it planned to close as many as 500 stores while it weathered the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In bankruptcy court filings on Sunday, the company revealed the first 100 leases it plans to reject.

“The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way we live and work. There are fewer in-person meetings, less going out, and postponed wedding celebrations, whereas our clothes are better suited to being out and about. That, in turn, means the need for fewer stores,” the company said on an informational page about its restructuring.

It continued: “We shared in July that some stores will close as a result and, while we are still making decisions about which stores will be affected, our actions will help us right-size our store fleet. In the meantime, rest assured, the Chapter 11 process includes specific protections that allow us to provide a consistent shopping experience for our customers.”

The list of initial closures includes 33 Men’s Wearhouse stores, 64 Jos. A. Bank stores, and three Moores stores.

Here are the stores listed in the first round of closures:

Men’s Wearhouse:

11081 Westheimer Road, Suite A, Houston, TX 77042

2401 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093

10210 Collierville Road, Suite 101, Collierville, TN 38017

9320 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, KS 66215

2048 Redwood Highway, Greenbrae, CA 94904

2505 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94061

11915 SW Canyon Road, Suite A, Beaverton, OR 97005

23700 El Toro Road, Suite A, Lake Forest, CA 92630

1420 Plaza Drive, West Covina, CA 91790

27530 W Lugonia Avenue, #B7, Redlands, CA 92374

246 N New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

4325 Glenwood Avenue, #239, Raleigh, NC 27612

4229 Louisburg Road, Suite 131, Raleigh, NC 27604

3100 SW College Road, Suite 328, Ocala, FL 34474

4256 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

12605A W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323

825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 4340, Towson, MD 21204

9101 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

6521 Robinson Centre Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

4954 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

3232 Lake Avenue, Suite 190, Wilmette, IL 60091

5101 Hinkleville Road, Suite 530, Paducah, KY 42001

100 Cambridgeside Place, Space W225, Cambridge, MA 02141

376 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

215 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02464

215 University Avenue, Westwood, MA 02090

685 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI 02886

424 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA 01604

245 Upland Square Drive, Stowe, PA 19464

1219 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021

950 Post Road E, Westport, CT 06880

1 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016

650 Lee Blvd, Suite J03A, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Jos. A. Bank:

100 E Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

1401 Rockville Pike, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20852

1199 Wilmette Avenue, Suite 1, Wilmette, IL 60091

447 Springfield Avenue, Suite 2, Summit, NJ 07901

8400 Germantown Avenue, Suite 3, Philadelphia, PA 19118

10300 Southside Blvd, Suite 142, Jacksonville, FL 32256

8069 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797

215 N Cattlemen Road, Suite 56, Sarasota, FL 34243

5755 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608

2511 Stoneridge Mall Road, Pleasanton, CA 94588

306 Hiawatha Blvd W, Suite L-206, Syracuse, NY 13204

805 Rosedale Centre, Suite 905, Roseville, MN 55113

1850 2nd Street, Suite 100, Highland Park, IL 60035

50 Massachusetts Avenue, NE, Washington, DC, 20002

7301 S Santa Fe Drive, Unit 728, Littleton, CO 80120

1 Walden Galleria, Space TH174, Buffalo, NY 14225

563 Ritchie Highway 565, Severna Park, MD 21146

5050 Town Centre Circle, Suite 213, Boca Raton, FL 33486

8201 S Tamiami Trail, Unit A32, Sarasota, FL 34238

21100 Dulles Town Circle, Suite 125, Dulles, VA 20166

1847 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

555 11th Street Street, NW, Washington, DC 20004

55 S Main Street, Suite 1-C, Naperville, IL 60540

2434 E Sunrise Blvd, Space Q3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

345 S Lake Avenue, Suite 104, Pasadena, CA 91101

7730 Girard Avenue, Suite 102, La Jolla, CA 92037

1200 McKinney Street, Suite 105, Houston, TX 77010

1923 Calle Barcelona, Suite 139, Carlsbad, CA 92009

14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 62, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

925 Blossom Hill Road, Suite 1509, San Jose, CA 95123

2200 S Randall Road, Algonquin, IL 60102

12447 S Main Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

201 Boardwalk Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

208 E 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

110 Albany Turnpike, Suite 505, Canton, CT 06019

775 Main Street S, Suite 25, Southbury, CT 06488

111 Turnpike Street, Space 6RT, North Andover, MA 01845

4610 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 561, Collierville, TN 38017

265 18th Street NW, Suite 4180, Atlanta, GA 30363

270 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301

390 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

3345 Chambers Road, Suite 10, Horseheads, NY 14845

150 W Main Street, Los Gatos, CA 95030

4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Suite 100 # 1200, Atlanta, GA 30346

1900 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70508

3350 S Soncy Road, Suite 108, Amarillo, TX 79124

970A Milwaukee Avenue, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

12221 Seal Beach Blvd, Seal Beach, CA 90740

2615 Medical Centre Parkway, Suite 2090, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

740 S Allied Way, Suite A, El Segundo, CA 90245

409 E Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob, CT 06807

500 W Madison Street, Lobby 1, Chicago, IL 60661

36 E Main Street, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

111 Broadway, Lobby B, New York, NY 10006

336 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

9611 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, OR 97223

97 Main Street, Suite K, Stony Brook, NY 11790

30 Forbes Road, Suite I, Braintree, MA 02184

240 Andover Street, Peabody, MA 01960

320 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940

8137 Fashion Drive, Nanuet, NY 10954

6005 O Street, Suite H, Lincoln, NE 68510

1403 N Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

20936 Frederick Road, Germantown, MD 20876

Moores:

582 Chemin de la Touraine, Boucherville, QC, Canada, J4B 5E4

81 Boulevard de la Gappe, Gatineau, QC, Canada J8T 0B5

55 Boulevard du Plateau, Gatineau, QC, Canada J9A 3G1

