See How Men's Wearhouse Edited Fired Founder George Zimmer Out Of Its New Ad

After 25 years of appearing in Men’s Wearhouse commercials — spouting the memorable tagline “You’re going to like the way you look. I guarantee it.” — fired founder George Zimmer was edited out of the retailer’s new ad.



Ad Age reports that as long as Zimmer was a Men’s Wearhouse employee, no matter the position, the store would be able to use his likeness in ads for a yearly fee of $10,000. Since Zimmer was ousted, Men’s Wearhouse would now have to pay $250,000 for the next four years, the Chicago Tribune Reports, if his image is used in a future commercial.

The new, Zimmer-less ad is a replication of its 2012 ad for its National Suit Drive.

Here’s the spot with Zimmer:

And here’s the 2013 cut that omits Zimmer, whose image and slogan has become synonymous with the brand:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.