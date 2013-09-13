Men's Wearhouse Blames Disappointing Sales On Triskaidekaphobia

Men’s Wearhouse says that the number 13 could be to blame for disappointing sales.

“Numerical anomalies” have weighed on wedding sales in 2013, CEO Doug Ewert said during a call with investors today.

“Historically, we’ve seen numeric anomalies in the calendar effect when brides choose their wedding date, and we believe that the number 13 in 2013 is causing a small, but meaningful number of brides to avoid getting married this year,” Ewert said.

“It’s reassuring to see a significant increase in advance reservation for 2014 wedding though,” the CEO added.

Steven Russolillo at The Wall Street Journal writes that extreme fear of the number 13 is more common than most people realise.

“Media reports earlier this year suggested steeper-than-usual bargains would be found in the wedding industry in 2013 in order to convince superstitious couples to set a wedding date this year,” Russolillo writes.

Sales at Men’s Wearhouse are down 2.3% this quarter.

