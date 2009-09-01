Good Sign: Men's Underwear Sales Up

C’mon guys. Yes, it’s the recession and yes, we all have to cut back a little. But indulging in more than one pair of underwear every eight months isn’t asking too much. And it might take you a long way. Why don’t you follow the example of the KPMG lady?

The Washington Post reports that the Men’s Underwear Index (MUI for the insiders) has been declining since last year, but signs of a rise are appearing, foreshadowing an improvement in the economy.

As the Post explains: Sales of men’s underwear typically are stable because they rank as a necessity. But during times of severe financial strain, men will try to stretch the time between buying new pairs, causing underwear sales to dip.

Set your priorities guys. Because recession or no recession, strutting around in used, torn boxers might cause something else to dip.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.