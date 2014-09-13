What Men's Underwear Can Tell Us About The Economy

Underwear and the economy usually don’t go hand in hand. The Men’s Underwear Index just might be the exception.

In time for New York Fashion Week, H&R Block released the below infographic profiling six different fashion-based indices purported to be indicative of the U.S. economy. For instance, the theory goes that typically stable men’s underwear sales tend to drop in a recession as men try to stretch out the use of each pair.

Of course, it isn’t an exact science, so grains of salt may apply.

