7 Hot Men's Fashion Trends You'll See This Spring

Though it may not feel like it quite yet, it’s officially spring — that means it’s time to talk about men’s spring fashions.

The majority of men’s New York Fashion Week collections were preppy and athletic, with lots of printed pants, jackets, and suits.

Check out the top seven trends to watch out for this season.

1. Double-Breasted Blazers

(Left: Malan Breton; Center: Billy Reid; Right: Ovaida & Sons)

How To Wear Them: Sparingly. Double-breasted blazers are hard to pull off, and if the cut is too baggy, they can look like a bad ’80s vintage find.

“It should be tailored short in the body and fitted well around the waist, so I would only recommend it for those well-versed about style and fit,” The Buying Director at online menswear retailer MR PORTER Toby Bateman previously advised us.

2. Patterned Jackets

(Left: David Hart; Center: Todd Snyder; Right: Mark McNairy)

How To Wear Them: Expect to see lots of different printed jackets this year, from plaid to floral. Even camo will make a resurgence.

Pair a patterned jacket with solid-coloured shorts or pants. If you’re style savvy, throw a contrasting print in the mix with a button-down shirt.

3. Printed Pants

(Left: Michael Bastien; Center: Ernest Alexander; Right: David Hart)

How To Wear Them: Printed pants have been really popular in women’s fashion for the last few years, and now they’re inching into the men’s market.

Use the same rules as printed jackets and keep things minimal. Also make sure your pants are well-tailored so they don’t end up looking like you wore PJs to the office.

4. White Suits

(Left: Son Jung Wan; Center: Billy Reid; Right: Diesel Black Gold)

How To Wear Them: All-white suit combos were popular at a wide range of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week shows, including the edgy Diesel Black Gold, the eccentric Billy Reid, and the preppy Black Sheep by Brooks Brothers collections.

The trick with wearing all white is to make sure textures contrast to keep it from becoming tacky: a white cotton shirt looks good with a linen suit, a white t-shirt balances out a silk jacket, etc.

5. High-Rise or Rolled Pants

(Left: Nautica; Center: DKNY; Right: Michael Bastien)

How To Wear Them: Choose a pair of pants that fit you well, put on some awesome sneakers or boat shoes, and just go for it.

Of course, this style works better with casual pants like chinos and jeans than with suit attire, so keep that in mind.

6. Colour-Blocked Shirts

(Left: GENERAL IDEA; Center: David Hart; Right: Nautica)

How To Wear Them: Whether horizontal, vertical or diagonal, colour-blocked patterns are a casual and preppy look for this spring.

Treat these like your new classic black t-shirt and wear them with all your favourite pants and shorts.

7. Bomber Jackets

(Clockwise from top: Tim Coppens; J. Crew; Shades of Grey by Micah Cohen; Ovaida & Sons; AllSaints; Calvin Klein)

How To Wear Them: By far the biggest trend from New York Fashion Week was men’s bomber jackets. Whether they’re leather, colour-blocked, wool, or athletic, these jackets go with everything.

When you go shopping for one, make sure the sleeves don’t hang past your upper wrist, and that the coat has a slim silhouette to keep it from looking too much like a bulky Letterman jacket.

