Here are our biggest men's style predictions for 2017

The only way to truly stay ahead of a trend is to predict it. We’ve gotten ahead of the curve and outlined some of the hottest styles you’ll see blowing up this year.

From what we’ve seen on the street, runways, and screen and in stores, here are 10 of our best predictions for the trends that will live and die in the new year.

Suits will also continue to embrace more colour, as well as incorporate patterns. Facebook/The Black Tux While navy and charcoal will still be the most common suit colours you'll see in 2017, don't be surprised if you see brighter, more festive colours throughout the year. Even patterns like plaid suits, or paisley tuxedo jackets are not out of the question. Remember Obama's khaki suit from 2014? It's like that, but taken up a few notches. For casual wear, get ready for black and white to take over. Facebook/Nike Get ready to see a lot of black, white, and grey in the coming year. To mix the changing of athleisure, we're predicting many men will stick to the colorless look in the new year. Athleisure will take a new direction. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The results are in and votes have been tallied: athleisure is not going away. It's here to stay, and it's even evolving. Some athleisure gear takes hints from sports apparel, but also techy fabrics in traditional clothing to create new looks. Athleisure is recognising that men don't wear it just to the gym, and the styles will change accordingly. Denim will no longer be the standard casual pant. Facebook/Levi's As this change occurs, men will gravitate towards the poles of formality and casual wear. The grey area that jeans currently inhibit will obtain less of the focus. There are now so many other options for casual pants, that jeans look old fashioned by comparison. Sneakers will continue their domination. Getty/Pablo Cuadra Sneakers of all stripes were the most common thing seen on men's feet in 2016, and nothing will change this year. From Nike's sporty luxury running shoes to New Balance's nostalgia-inspired sportswear to Common Project's minimalist luxury and the woolen Allbirds, sneakers of every shape, size, and cover will continue to be popular. Hair will continue to get longer, and less weighed down. Shutterstock Men will continue to move away from the clipped, faded cuts and more into layered, textured ones in 2017. The scissors will be used more often than the razor, and the products used will allow for movement in the hair instead of weighing it down. Stubble will retake its rightful place as the most common facial hair. Shutterstock The big bushy beards of the last couple years have given way to neat, trimmed stubble and that trend will continue into 2017. Pants will become stretchy. Facebook/J Crew Including a touch of elastane in pants, even jeans, will become the norm in 2017. Once men get used to it, they will realise the pants are more comfortable, more Wearables are gone, but tech isn't going anywhere. Nike Many wearable makers are in trouble, Nike got out of the game, and even the Apple Watch's sales aren't what many hoped. Wearables are just not gaining traction. That doesn't mean tech is giving up, however. Tech will proliferate into new and exciting directions when it comes to clothing in 2017. Nike's self-lacing shoes are just the beginning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.