10 men's style essentials that look expensive -- but aren't

A basic tenet of men’s style is that most guys want to look good without spending a lot of money.
Still, picking out the essentials might take more research than you’re willing to put in. Well, no longer — we’ve done the hard part for you.
We’ve rounded up 10 items that don’t cost a whole lot, but others will think they do.
The Timex Weekender Fairfield is a reliable, minimally styled watch that's super easy to wear every day, and the perfect size for most wrists. The handsome face looks a lot more expensive than it is.
Uniqlo is home to many a fine deal on quality threads, but its premium t-shirt is by far the best. The quality of the shirt is equal to or better than some other shirts that cost many times its $10 price point. Pick up one in every colour.
The biggest name in try-at-home glasses is also one of the best values. The glasses and frames go for a flat rate of $95, and they look exactly like glasses that cost three times as much.
Tie Bar has a reputation for its unique takes on classic designs, and its rock-bottom prices ensure their ties are the choice of men who don't like to drop more than a bill on a tie.
Costco (the same place where you buy frozen quesadillas in bulk) also sells high-quality men's style items, including a great belt. It's made from full-grain leather and will last forever -- easily worth the $18 price.
Stan Smiths in their classic green-and-white are one thing. They look great, but they don't look particularly pricey. That all changes now that they come in handsome suede.
Quality bags tend to be expensive -- but they don't have to be. Everlane's minimal take on the travel duffel is the perfect intersection of reasonable price and high quality.
For reasons that are unclear, jeans look much more expensive the darker the indigo. Make sure you've got a pair in a darker colour, so that you can wear them to events where normal jeans just won't do.
Clarks Desert Boots are one of the best three-season boots. They go with tons of outfits, are relatively cheap, and look great. Its brother the Bushacre is exactly the same, except for the 'relatively' part.
Suitsupply suits are pretty cheap, but that doesn't mean they look it. They deftly avoid the 'cheap suit' pitfalls by using great cuts and quality fabrics, making them look like suits that are much more expensive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.