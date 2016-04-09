10 men's style essentials that look expensive -- but aren't

Facebook/Timex The Timex Weekender Fairfield.

A basic tenet of men’s style is that most guys want to look good without spending a lot of money.

Still, picking out the essentials might take more research than you’re willing to put in. Well, no longer — we’ve done the hard part for you.

We’ve rounded up 10 items that don’t cost a whole lot, but others will think they do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.