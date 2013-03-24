Your Complete Guide To Men's Spring Fashion, 2013

Click here to access AskMen’s Spring Fashion Preview 2013



.Andy Warhol once said, “When people are ready to, they change. They never do it before then, and sometimes they die before they get around to it.” The theme of change is amusing, because we’re always working toward some form of it (or talking about it, anyway). Eating better, drinking less, quitting smoking, finding another job, dating more, moving to another city — sound familiar? But it often takes external change, like a new year or, say, a change in season, to get us going.

We had this in mind when putting together our annual spring fashion preview. In here, you’ll find the best new gear for all areas of your life — at the office, date night, on your downtime, dressing up, at the gym — like always. But you’ll also find two new things that launched this month that puts all of this into action.

Know the feeling of putting on your suit or dressing for a date only to be defeated by your hair? It’s kind of absurd how much power our hair has over us. That’s why we launched The Hair Manual, a book that finally answers all of your hair questions (and we know you got ’em). No one’s excluded. Our readers are as diverse as the hair on their heads, so whether you’re clueless on the subject or are a hairstylist, whether you have curly hair or are balding, there’s takeaway value for all.

Next, we launched Dress Your Best, a web series in which our readers receive style consultations at some of the best (and coolest) men’s stores in New York City. Two of the episodes are featured here — one on how to dress for the all-important job interview and the other on how to clean up for a date. From the most imperceptible change, like parting your hair on the opposite side, to a more impactful one, like changing jobs, our spring fashion preview gives you the tools to move your life forward.

