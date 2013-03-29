MEN OF WALL STREET: These Are The 12 Fashion Trends You'll Be Seeing This Spring And Summer

The Fine Young GentlemanEditor’s note: Spring is here and that means summer is just around the corner.



We asked one of our favourite men’s fashion bloggers Justin Jeffers, who runs The Fine Young Gentleman, to share some of his favourite trends for the season.

We’ve included his top 12 trends in the slides that follow.

Squared Off Sunglasses All things old are new again. Over the past few years the popularity of the Wayfarer has been waxing. No doubt as a result of that, heavier square framed sunglasses have been popping up more frequently. Expect to see them en masse out East this summer. Brown Suits Unfortunately, some time ago the powers that be in 'mens fashion' dictated that brown suits were a no-go. They should have never been out of 'style,' as they work well with the complexion of many men. But now brown suits are yet again on the rise. Loafers Loafers have always been badass. Not sure why it took mens magazines and designers so long to get with it. But anyway, expect to see loafers paired with everything from seersucker shorts to double breasted suits this spring and summer. Bold Blues It remains fact that pretty much no man can go wrong wearing navy blue. But from time to time one does need to change things up. Over the past few summers more aggressive blues have been hitting the streets and runways. You may not see the bold blues on the trading floor yet, but the day may indeed come. Camouflage Love it or hate it, it refuses to go away. Just be tasteful and use it to accentuate something or as an accessory. Not as the focal point of an outfit. And unless you're one of those 'creative types' keep it out of the office. All Things Preppy All things preppy continue to go mainstream. Which is often unfortunate because the idea of what is prep is often lost. Expect pastels, go-to hell pants, critters, cricket sweaters (and traces of their influence) to litter the retail establishments up and down 5th ave. Higher Hemlines at the Hamptons Girls don't mind showing you theirs, and they do, from time to time, want to see yours. Thighs, that is. The rightfully beloved Vilebrequin, a swimwear and sporting company, has been sporting higher hemlines for years. Expect others to follow suit for summer '13. Manbags Like camouflage, manbags seem to be a love or hate type of thing. Regardless, you'll likely be seeing these more around your office in the coming seasons, including this spring and summer. Shorter Jackets I suppose we have primarily Thom Browne to thank for this one. But really, things are getting too short to be considered flattering on a man so there need be no thanking. You may see super short mens jackets but that does not make them right. Double Breasted Much like brown suit, double breasted suits were frowned upon for too long. Over the past few seasons they have been becoming more accepted, which will continue going forward. I certainly don't recommend wearing a double breasted on the trading floor or to a big client meeting -- but they do have their time and place. Tighter Fits Things have been getting tighter. And not on the things us men necessarily want to get tighter. Some of the big mens style mags are showing mens suits and clothing nearing feminine like tightness. I'm not saying it's right (it's not), I'm just saying that's what happening. Made in America America, **** yeah. Need I say more? Now see what you should bring to work... Check Out 15 Work Accessories Wall Streeters Must Have >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.