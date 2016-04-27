Men's pants are becoming more similar to women's in one crucial area -- and that's a great thing

Facebook/J Crew You can’t even tell if these guys are wearing stretch pants.

When men see the word “stretch”, they tend to stay far away. They might be thinking of their girlfriend’s form-fitting yoga pants, and want nothing to do with it.

But in this era of stretchy elastane-filled activewear, men have grown more comfortable with the idea of incorporating spandex into their pants. And we’re so much better off for it.

Elastane (the generic term for Spandex and Lycra, according to Jack Threads) has always appeared in men’s activewear (including Lululemon’s ABC pants) as well as some niche items, like ultra-skinny jeans (how else would you get them on?).

The material is used in these cases because it can stretch four to seven times its initial size and still return to its original form.

But now clothing brands from J.Crew to Uniqlo have all jumped on the flexible bandwagon, and there’s a really good reason why. Stretch improves comfort in a way you can actually feel, and it makes doing anything in your pants easier, from biking to flat pack furniture shopping.

The biggest misconception guys have about stretch is that the pants will be skin-tight, but that’s just not the case. The pant’s cuts do not change, and, depending on how much stretch there is, they look exactly the same as non-stretch pants. They’re just now a whole lot more flexible when you bend or flex, and they move with you instead of acting as a barrier.

Pants incorporating a hint of stretch increase your range of motion, are more comfortable, and no one has to be the wiser. That’s a win for all.

