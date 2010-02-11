You Know It's Over When Esquire Magazine Is Telling Its Readers How To Invest In Gold Funds

This is for anyone who might take this as a sign that it’s all over:



Esquire is now telling its readers to invest in gold.

“Like the big boys.”

Esquire:

Suppose you buy $10,000 worth of Superfund Gold. If gold were trading at $1,000 an ounce, your $10,000 would be worth 10 ounces of gold.

Suppose the value of the fund doubles over the next five years and you decide to redeem all your shares. Rather than getting $20,000, you would instead receive as many dollars as it would take to buy 20 ounces of gold.

