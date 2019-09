Please enable Javascript to watch this video Tie bars, tie pins and lapel pins are tricky for most men to pull off. We visited Bergdorf Goodman's Men's Store to chat with Town & Country Magazine's style director Stellene Volandes. Her advice on the topic of men's jewelry is "to proceed with caution." She also gave us some tips on shirt studs and cuff links that pair well with formal wear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.