Jewellery for men is tricky, but founder of Miansai Michael Saiger shows us that with the right pieces, jewellery can add some subtle, yet unique flair to an outfit. Here’s how men can pull off jewellery, even in the office.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.