The Only Three Hair Products Men Should Use

If you don’t know your gels from your pomades, you’re not alone.

The world of men’s hair product is daunting, but don’t be afraid. We’ve distilled it down to three basic categories that should suit any kind of hair.

No matter what kind of hair you have, at least one of these products is bound to tame your mane and make it look great.

1. Hair Wax (a.k.a. Putty, Clay, Glue, Moulding Creme, or Styling Paste)

www.fellowbarber.com and www.target.com and blindbarber.com and www.fellowbarber.com Fellow Barber Texture Paste ($US22), American Crew Fibre ($US14), Blind Barber 60 Proof Hair Wax ($US18), and Uppercut Matt Clay ($US22).

For guys with straight or wavy hair, wax is the perfect product to use on a daily basis. It makes hair look effortlessly styled with a medium hold and the lowest shine of all hair products.

Another benefit comes from the heaps of texture it adds to all types of hair. It’s good for a “messy look” that actually doesn’t look messy at all.

Though it comes in many variations, most are made with different waxes like beeswax. They’re also water soluble and will easily wash out of your hair.

American Crew Fibre is the tried-and-true hair wax favourite, but others like Uppercut’s Matt Clay have been well reviewed. Other good choices include proprietary brands made by popular barber shop chains like Blind Barber and Fellow Barber.

2. Pomade

www.amazon.com and blindbarber.com and www.fellowbarber.com and www.fellowbarber.com American Crew Pomade ($US13), Blind Barber 90 Proof Hair Pomade ($US18), Uppercut Deluxe Pomade ($US22), and Fellow Barber Strong Pomade ($US22).

Pomades are hair wax’s classic cousin. They combine a lot of hold with a lot of shine, and are the best product to use for a slicked back pompadour look or “Mad Men”-style side part. Again, pomades work best for men with straight or wavy hair, especially if it’s on the long side.

The shiny finish and superior hold of pomades are what really separates them from hair waxes. Pomades are ideal for hair styles that don’t need a lot of movement since they can sometimes feel waxy or greasy to the touch.

All of our favourite hair wax brands also make very suitable pomades, including American Crew, Blind Barber, Uppercut, and Fellow Barber. Uppercut also makes an extra-strength pomade, called Monster Hold.

3. Styling Cream

www.amazon.com and www.amazon.com and www.bumbleandbumble.com and www.fellowbarber.com Malin + Goetz Sage Styling Cream ($US37), Moroccan Oil Hydrating Styling Cream ($US31), Bumble and Bumble Styling Creme ($US26), and Fellow Barber Styling Cream ($US22).

While hair wax and pomades can be similar, styling cream is a different beast all together. Instead of a waxy solid like our first two products, styling cream is more of a thick liquid, and is suitable for curly haired men. It offers a light shine with no hold at all, and takes care of the frizz and unruliness in your hair for a natural look.

In short, styling cream will leave your hair manageable without drying it out.

For styling cream brands, you can’t go wrong. Moroccan oil has gained a lot of popularity recently for taking good care of both men’s and woman’s hair, but men’s-focused creams like the Fellow Barber’s Styling Cream and Malin + Goetz’s sage styling cream are also excellent choices. Finally, Bumble and Bumble makes another good unisex alternative.

Which one should you use?

For most hair types, hair wax is your best bet to get your ‘do to do what you want it to. The matte finish provides the perfect texture and weight without making your hair greasy or unpleasant to the touch.

It’s also easy to maintain throughout the day, with just a quick brush or swoop to fix it up, and washes out easily and cleanly. It’s our pick for daily hair product.

AP/Joel Ryan Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t look like he’s wearing product in this picture, but we bet you he’s wearing some form of hair wax.

If you’re looking for shine, however, the traditional pomade is your best bet. And if you just want to get your hair’s frizz under control and make your hair more manageable (without any hold), styling cream is your stuff.

As for hair products that were previously in vogue — like gel and mousse — don’t bother. These products are best left remembered as fads in their respective heydays.

A final word of warning: Watch out for the labels on hair products. Heavier pomades are starting to contain waxes such as beeswax when they traditionally didn’t, and sometimes hair waxes are being labelled incorrectly as “pomades,” a term that has become a synonym for “men’s hair product.”

When in doubt, just read the description and make sure the product delivers the high hold and low shine (matte finish) of a hair wax.

