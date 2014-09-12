Gentlemen, Here's What You Need To Step Up Your Fall Shoe Game

It’s time to switch your flip-flops out for something a little more fresh, gentlemen. Fall is here.

And while it’s totally fine to recycle the classics you’ve kept over the years (as long as you’ve taken them to the cobblers — we implore you), you may want to kick your wardrobe up a notch with some of the new gorgeous footwear you’ll be seeing around this season.

“It’s all about the boots,” said Evan Fript, co-founder of shoe retailer Paul Evans. “Lots of Chelsea and Chukka boots. Wear them to work with a suit and out at night with some slacks. Gotta have a pair in black and brown.”

Consider them the “next level up in shoe game,” as Fript put it.

Check out this pair of Chukka’s from Paul Evan’s for $US449.

Also remember that you can get a little funky with colour, this season you’ll see a lot of green.

Check out, for example, this green Oxford boot from Esquivel. They will cost you $US975.

Esquivel Esquivel Oxford Boot in green

Now, if you’re a true creative, or simply too fresh to wear what everyone else is wearing, we suggest you check out Awl & Sundry. It’s a new direct-to-consumer luxury shoe band that lets you design your own shoe.

The company was founded by a former banker named Nikunj Marvania. He was frustrated that he couldn’t find the right shoe, well made, and at the right price point, so he decided to start his own brand.

“Customisation was pretty much not existent in the online world prior to Awl & Sundry,” Marvania told Business Insider. “We are the first brand in the world to offer this level of customisation to our customers.”

Start off by choosing a style — Oxford, Derby, Monk or Loafer — then choose the “Last” (that’s shoe guy for shape). After that things get really interesting. Choose colours, materials, even monogram your shoes. Prices start at $US350. Your shoes will be at your house in about 30 days, and they will be exceptional.

“The quality of our product is outstanding,” said Marvania. “We use the same construction process as Saint Crispins, John Lobb, Gaziano and Girling and many other prestigious brands. Also, our leathers are sourced from tanneries in Europe.”

For fall Marvania suggests designing a pair in suede.

Like these:

