8 Men's Fashion Trends You'll See This Fall

While the fashion world is already looking ahead to Spring 2015, we’re here to prepare you for Fall 2014.

The majority of fall menswear collections that were shown at New York Fashion Week last spring had muted colour palettes and resurrected past trends, from puffy jackets to fair isle prints. Sweatpants even made their way onto the runway.

Here are eight trends to watch out for this season.

Down-Filled, Quilted Jackets

Puffy, quilted coats will be back in style this fall and winter. Top designers like Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, and Calvin Klein sent iterations of the down-filled jacket down the runway.

Try to choose a style that is as streamlined as possible so you don’t look like a marshmallow (or time traveller from the early aughts), and pair it with slim-fitting jeans and sneakers.

Because it’s a sporty look, avoid wearing this style of jacket with suits or fancier attire.

Shearling Jackets

Another popular outerwear trend for this season will be shearling-lined coats that look like the classic bombardier jackets pilots wore during WWII.

While we saw a lot of these on the runway, no other designer was quite as into the shearling look as Belstaff, a brand from designer Martin Cooper that is popular in the motorcycle competition world.

The look is rugged and manly, but also best relegated to your weekend wear or worn on a chilly weekend getaway.

Flannel

Flannel isn’t only for outdoorsy men — it also works in the city when you pair it with leather like the designers at Marc by Marc Jacobs, Band of Outsiders, McQ Alexander McQueen, and No. 21 all did.

It’s a versatile material that looks good whether it’s on shirts, outerwear, or cold-weather accessories. The more flannel the better this fall.

Big, Boxy Bags

Handbags are not just for the ladies. The runways were chock full of large duffel bags — approximately carry-on sized — being held by models for Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Burberry, and Gieves & Hawkes.

Whether you’re going to the gym or on a business trip, these bags are smart accessories. Pick one that’s neither too small nor too big, and opt for a leather version instead of canvas since it will last longer and be more versatile.

Patterned Knits

Knits are obviously going to make a comeback this fall, but the patterned knits and fair isle prints that we saw on the runway were an exciting departure from bland, boring sweaters.

Pair yours with a blazer or collared shirt underneath to make it look less like something your aunt bought you for Christmas. Layering is your friend — especially since the temperatures will be dropping soon, too.

White And Black Everything

Aside from a few pops of colour, the Fall/Winter 2014 runways looked very muted and neutral. But the pairing that fashion houses seemed to love more than any other was the classic white and black combo.

Agi & Sam, Todd Snyder, Casely-Hayford, and Comme des Garçons all featured black and white outfits prominently in their collections. It’s an easy combination that any man can pull off, but if it feels too crisp for you, add a grey item or jeans to break up the look.

Turtlenecks

This retro-classic has been gaining ground for a couple of years now in men’s fashion circles, and this year was no exception thanks to brands like Ami, Bally, DKNY, Orley, Ralph Lauren, and Topman Design.

Though most men are scared that a turtleneck will make them appear too feminine, it’s all about the way you wear it.

Pair a tailored, light-weight turtleneck with a blazer or bomber jacket to switch up your style, or layer a thick-knit turtleneck with a blazer (you can also wear it all on its own).

Sweatpants

For better or worse, sweatpants will be popular all season long if the runways at J.Crew, Sibling, Todd Snyder, and Band of Outsiders are any indication.

If you do want to take part in this trend, keep your look sporty but polished with nice sneakers or boots, a fitted-shirt, and top the look with either a casual blazer or jacket.

