The 7 Best Men's Fashion Trends You'll See This Fall

We sent our resident street style photographer, Melodie Jeng (you know her from The NYC Streets) to snap the men on the streets of Florence, Milan, and Paris during the recent Fall 2013 shows.
She came back with hundreds of great images of stylish men.
Here, we’ve rounded up seven pervasive trends: statement scarves, camo print, burgundy, black leather, plaid, cuffed pants, and backpacks.
Statement Scarves: As big as blankets or twisted up and knotted tight, a bold neckwear choice can make or break an ensemble.
Camo: From traditional bright green and olive tones to deconstructed interpretations on the print, camo has officially traveled from the runway to the streets.
Burgundy: Another runway trend that's been embraced in subtle ways (like shoes and accessories) as well as in statement-making pieces, including a few coats we wouldn't mind adding to our own collection.
Black Leather: We won't say black is back because it's never wandered far from fashion week, but we did notice a preponderance of minimal leather outerwear pieces in sharp cuts and strong lines.
Plaid: The on-again, off-again love affair with plaid seems to be in full swing. We saw it everywhere -- on hats, scarves, socks, ties, bags, coats, and jackets.
Cuffed Pants: Though cuffed denim and brown oxfords are the resounding weapon of choice, we saw ankle-bearing styles in velvet, wool -- even cotton sweatpants, paired with everything from minimal dress shoes to loud high-top sneakers.
Backpacks: Function meets fashion in a wide array of backpacks, from olive drab army styles to khaki school-boy satchels and sharp leather pieces.
