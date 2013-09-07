The 7 Best Men's Fashion Trends You'll See This Fall

We sent our resident street style photographer, Melodie Jeng (you know her from The NYC Streets) to snap the men on the streets of Florence, Milan, and Paris during the recent Fall 2013 shows.

She came back with hundreds of great images of stylish men.

Here, we’ve rounded up seven pervasive trends: statement scarves, camo print, burgundy, black leather, plaid, cuffed pants, and backpacks.

• • •

More from Details:

Fall Fashion Preview: A Look At The Season’s Must-Have Styles

5 Must-Have Waterproof Devices

The Virility Diet: What To Eat For Better Sex

5 Foods That Make You Look Younger

Are You A Narcissist?

The Worst Celebrity Eyebrows Of All Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.