Duke's basketball program makes more money than every other Final Four school

Duke’s men’s basketball team took in $US27.0 million in revenue in 2013-14, according to the NCAA, tops among the four teams in this year’s Final Four.

In all, the four teams averaged $US22.1 million in revenue, 25.2% of the total revenue generated by athletic teams at the schools. The football teams at the four schools averaged $US39.9 million in revenue, 45.5% of all revenue.

Meanwhile, the total revenue for all other sports combined generated an average of just $US13.9 million, or about 13.6% of the athletic departments’ revenue at the four schools. An average of 15.8% of revenue at each school was not allocated to a specific sport (not shown in chart).

